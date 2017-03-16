Hulk Hogan Addresses Rumors About Wrestlemania 33 Appearance, New Synopsis, More Details For Upcoming Diamond Dallas Page DVD

Hulkamania
Hulk Hogan posted the following Tweet in response to continued rumors that he might make an appearance at Wrestlemania 33 due to him opening a new Hogan’s Beach Shop location in Orlando this month:
On a related note, Eric Bischoff addressed the topic on his podcast this week, saying this project was not a new idea related to Wrestlemania being in Orlando, and that he had plans for the shop with his business partners for about two years now.
Positively Page
WrestlingDVDNetwork.com revealed the following synopsis for the confirmed documentary portion of the upcoming Diamond Dallas Page DVD and Blu-Ray “Diamond Dallas Page – Positively Living”.
The compilation is scheduled for release in April, and the documentary will run one hour and six minutes, while the total compilation including matches will be six hours on DVD and 7 on Blu-Ray.
