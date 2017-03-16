Hulk Hogan Addresses Rumors About Wrestlemania 33 Appearance, New Synopsis, More Details For Upcoming Diamond Dallas Page DVD

Hulkamania Hulk Hogan posted the following Tweet in response to continued rumors that he might make an appearance at Wrestlemania 33 due to him opening a new Hogan’s Beach Shop location in Orlando this month: Maniacs I have no plans to be at WM33,I will be at Hogans Beach Shop Orlando on International Dr,March 29/April 3D-? See u at HBS! BrotherHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 17, 2017 On a related note, Eric Bischoff addressed the topic on his podcast this week, saying this project was not a new idea related to Wrestlemania being in Orlando, and that he had plans for the shop with his business partners for about two years now. Related: Eric Bischoff On Possible Hulk Hogan WrestleMania Appearance “If I Had To Bet I Would Bet Probably Not” Positively Page WrestlingDVDNetwork.com revealed the following synopsis for the confirmed documentary portion of the upcoming Diamond Dallas Page DVD and Blu-Ray “Diamond Dallas Page – Positively Living”. The compilation is scheduled for release in April, and the documentary will run one hour and six minutes, while the total compilation including matches will be six hours on DVD and 7 on Blu-Ray. Beginning his storied career as a manager for the AWA, many believed that Diamond Dallas Page was crazy for going after his dream and attempting a career inside the ring at the age of 35. But through hard work, positive thinking, and determination, DDP proved his doubters wrong to become one of the most popular performers in sports entertainment and a three-time WCW World Champion. For the first time ever, hear from “The Master of the Diamond Cutter” himself as he talks about his historic career as he rose to the top of the industry becoming a major player in both WCW and WWE. Also witness his life outside the ring as he’s now known the world over for his DDP Yoga, a life-changing exercise tool. A larger than life personality with a passion for life, this is Diamond Dallas Page: Positively Living.