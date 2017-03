WrestleZone Radio presents another brand new episode of NXT Rebellion! Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes Host Jamie Campbell gives his solo thoughts & ideas on this week’s NXT episode and the world of professional wrestling, including: How to keep both Ember Moon and Asuka’s undefeated streaks intact at Takeover

What a Table for 3 with The Authors of Pain and Nikki Cross might be like

Why we all feel like we know Kassius Ohno

Predictions on who will debut on the main roster after Takeover

More…