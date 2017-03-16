John Cena Comments On Kurt Angle HOF Induction, WWE’s Chinese Recruits Enjoy A Taste Of Home In Florida, Impact In :60 (Videos)

Ruthless Agression

John Cena posted the following Tweet after WWE announced he will induct Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame:

Thank you for everything you taught me and grateful to be a part of such a historic moment in @WWE history. https://t.co/Ti4r7odp9t — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 16, 2017

Taste Of Home

The following video features WWE’s Chinese recruits having a meal at a Chinese restaurant in Florida:

Impact In :60

The following is this week’s Impact In :60, recapping tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV: