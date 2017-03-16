John Cena Comments On Kurt Angle HOF Induction, WWE’s Chinese Recruits Enjoy A Taste Of Home In Florida, Impact In :60 (Videos)

Bill Pritchard

Ruthless Agression

John Cena posted the following Tweet after WWE announced he will induct Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame:

Related: Virgil Talks His Relationship with WWE and Vince, His Social Media Character, nWo’s Impact on the Business, His Opinion of John Cena and More

Taste Of Home

The following video features WWE’s Chinese recruits having a meal at a Chinese restaurant in Florida:

Impact In :60

The following is this week’s Impact In :60, recapping tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV:

impact wrestlingJohn CenaKurt AngleWWEWWE Hall of Fame
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"