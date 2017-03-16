The Rock Comments On Saturday Night Live Hosting Gig, AAA Rips Off Lucha Libre Promotion’s Logo?

The AAA logo is new for the contest, but it is very similar to Arizona based Lucha Libre Pro’s logo, which was produced back in 2013 by an Irish artist named Slavo Kiss who posted it to his portfolio back in October of that year.

LuchaBlog.com created a side by side comparison of the LLP logo and the AAA version (seen above), and it’s pretty easy to see the similarities are not by mistake. There are a number of international copyright laws and treaties, including some dating back to 1896 that would protect LLP and show AAA is in violation of copyright infringements.

This is one of another legal issues AAA seems to be involved with, as parent company Lucha Libre FMV attempted to trademark the new ring names of Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix after the two had announced they would leave AAA. It was reported that AAA attempted to trademark names that were not used in the company, and Rey Fenix had applied for a trademark earlier last year before them.