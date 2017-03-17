Cesaro Wins The 1st Ever Andre The Giant Battle Royal (Video), Daniel Bryan Appearing In Omaha Tonight

Cesaro Wins The 1st Ever Andre The Giant Battle Royal

WWE has uploaded the following video on-line of Cesaro winning the first ever Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30:



Daniel Bryan Appearing In Omaha Tonight

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan will be appearing at the Omaha World of Wheels tonight at the Centurylink Center from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are required for admission and you can get more details HERE.