Matt Hardy Continues to Comment on Impact Wrestling Taking Legal Action, Hardy Facing TNA Star, TNA One Night Only PPV Airs Tonight

TNA One Night Only PPV Airs Tonight
Tonight, the FITE App will be streaming the TNA One Night Only: Rivals PPV, and below is the event description. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.
Hardy Facing TNA Star
ROH star Matt Hardy will be facing TNA star Eli Drake this Sunday at FSW’s Presents When Stars Collide at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. The event will be streamed live on the Fite App. John Morrison, Rob Conway, Willie Mack, Davey Boy Smith Jr, Brian Cage, Sami Callihan and Reno Scum will also be in action. You can get more details at Fite.tv.
Matt Hardy Continues to Comment on Impact Wrestling Taking Legal Action
Matt Hardy continues to speak out on Twitter regarding Impact Wrestling taking legal action on him. Hardy Tweeted the following:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?