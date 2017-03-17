Matt Hardy Continues to Comment on Impact Wrestling Taking Legal Action, Hardy Facing TNA Star, TNA One Night Only PPV Airs Tonight

Nick Paglino

matt hardy

TNA One Night Only PPV Airs Tonight

Tonight, the FITE App will be streaming the TNA One Night Only: Rivals PPV, and below is the event description. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.

Bitter enemies, respected foes. These are the rivalries that simmer until they reach their boiling point and explode in the ring! Join Matt Hardy, Lashley, EC3, Mike “The Miracle” Bennett, Drew Galloway, Jessie Godderz and more as TNA WRESTLING presents One Night Only: Rivals 2017 premiering March 17 8pm ET/5pm PT on Pay Per View. * Card subject to change.

Hardy Facing TNA Star

ROH star Matt Hardy will be facing TNA star Eli Drake this Sunday at FSW’s Presents When Stars Collide at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. The event will be streamed live on the Fite App. John Morrison, Rob Conway, Willie Mack, Davey Boy Smith Jr, Brian Cage, Sami Callihan and Reno Scum will also be in action. You can get more details at Fite.tv.

Matt Hardy Continues to Comment on Impact Wrestling Taking Legal Action

Matt Hardy continues to speak out on Twitter regarding Impact Wrestling taking legal action on him. Hardy Tweeted the following:

