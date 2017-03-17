3/17 Edition of Impact Rebellion: Week Two Of Anthem Era, Patron Relinquishes Title, LAX Returns, More





WrestleZone Radio is proud to present the latest episode of Impact Rebellion!

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

On this episode of you Impact Rebellion Big Ray & Bin Hamin (aka Ben Duerr) discuss week 2 of the new Impact Wrestling era!

This week’s episode of Impact included:

Also the latest installment of Breaking Kayfabe With Okayfabe where Conor talks the continuing legal issues between the Broken Brothers Hardy and Impact Wrestling.

You can listen to the more pro wrestling audio from the WrestleZone Radio archives in the embedded audio player below: