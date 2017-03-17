Theodore R. “Teddy” Long will take the next step of his more-than-30-year career in professional wrestling this month when he becomes immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame, and it has now been officially revealed that two long-time friends and fellow Hall of Famers will be doing the honors – Ron Simmons and John Bradshaw Layfield. Long’s friendship with Ron Simmons dates all the way back to 1989 when he was “fired” from his referee position by World Championship Wrestling, due to making fast-counts and assisting various heels during their matches, and brought back as a heel manager for Simmons and Butch Reed, who would go on to win the WCW World Tag Team Championships. 15 years later as General Manager of WWE Smackdown, Long would do some of his greatest and most beloved work as a consistent foil to the infamous championship reign of the newly re-branded mega heel John Bradshaw Layfield. Teddy will enter the WWE Hall of Fame in just two weeks time alongside Kurt Angle (inducted by John Cena), “Ravishing” Rick Rude (inducted by Ricky Steamboat), Diamond Dallas Paige, Beth Phoenix, and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.