Bayley & Sasha Banks Face Off in ‘Spicy Pepper Challenge’ on UpUpDownDown, All-New LAX Returns to Impact Wrestling (Video)

LAX is Back in Impact Wrestling! Homicide and Konnan made an Impact this Thursday returning to the six-sided ring as the reborn Latin American Xchange, bringing with them some brand new faces of destruction. Check out the video above, as the all-new LAX rushes the ring and goes to war with The Decay with the future of the now-vacant Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships hanging in the balance. Bayley & Sasha on UpUpDownDown Bayley and Sasha Banks return to UpUpDownDown this week for a “Spicy Pepper & Hot Sauce Challenge” while playing the DC Comics brand fighting game INJUSTICE 2. Bayley won the challenge, forcing “The Boss” to dress up in her merch and consume a habanero pepper covered in hot sauce as all three members of the New Day and Titus O’Neil looked on.