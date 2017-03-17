Singer Confirmed For WrestleMania 33 It was officially confirmed today that singer, actress and model Tinashe Kachingwe will be performing “America the Beautiful” to kick off WrestleMania 33 in Orlando next month. Tinashe released her debut studio album in 2014 with the single “2 On” featuring rapper Schoolboy Q reaching number 24 on the Billboard Top 100 list. Legend Announces Retirement From Wrestling Perhaps the greatest women’s wrestler to ever lace up a pair of boots, the 46-year-old Manami Toyota has announced her retirement from professional wrestling after three decades in the industry. Her final match will take place on November 3rd later this year at a special 30-year anniversary show in Japan dedicated to her career. Manami is one of the most decorated women’s wrestlers in the history of joshi puroresu, and one of the biggest stars of the now defunct All Japan Women’s Pro-Wrestling promotion. She has held the AJW Championship, All Pacific Championship, IWA World Women’s Championship, WWWA World Heavyweight Championship, WWWA World Tag Team Championships, AAAW Single and Tag Team Championships for Gaea Japan, the JWP Openweight and Tag Team Championships for JWP Joshi Puroresu, and has wrestled at least 8 verified “five star” matches according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, possibly more.