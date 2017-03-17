The following are live event results from NXT Live in Ocala, FL on March 16, 2017. (1) Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero) def. Dan Matha (2) Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins def. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss (3) Oney Lorcan def. Kona Reeves (4) Patrick Clark def. Adrian Jaoude (5) Aliyah, Ember Moon & Macey Estrella def. Peyton Royce, Billie Kay & Mandy Rose – Hideo Itami made his return to Ocala and hit Wesley Blake with the GTS after a segment where Blake and Steve Cutler were harassing the legendary Dory Funk Jr. (6) Austin Aries def. Tony Nese (7) Johnny Gargano def. Dash Wilder (8) Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose & Liv Morgan def. SAnitY