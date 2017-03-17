WrestleCircus Live on IPPV Tonight
WrestleCircus returns to the heart of Austin, TX tonight for a big IPPV featuring some of the biggest names on the entire independent circut, including Broken Matt Hardy, John Morrison, Matt Riddle, Joey Ryan and Brian Cage. You can order tonight’s event for just $9.99 at WrestleCircus.com!
Here’s the final match card:
AAW HOMECOMING Tonight in Chicago
AAW returns to the Berwyn Eagles Club tonight for HOMECOMING, featuring…well, pretty much every major U.S. indie wrestler that isn’t on the WrestleCircus show happening at the same time. Wrestlezone’s Mike Killam will be live in attendance at AAW tonight, and we’ll have full results from the show soon.
