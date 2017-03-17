Final Card For Tonight’s Huge WrestleCircus IPPV Feat. Matt Hardy vs Colt Cabana, AAW Returns to Berywn Tonight For Big Event

WrestleCircus Live on IPPV Tonight

WrestleCircus returns to the heart of Austin, TX tonight for a big IPPV featuring some of the biggest names on the entire independent circut, including Broken Matt Hardy, John Morrison, Matt Riddle, Joey Ryan and Brian Cage. You can order tonight’s event for just $9.99 at WrestleCircus.com!

Here’s the final match card:

  • Colt Cabana vs. Broken Matt Hardy
  • Matt Riddle vs. Brian Cage
  • John Morrison vs. Sammy Guevara
  • Scorpio Sky vs. Joey Ryan
  • Jeff Cobb vs. Jax Dane
  • Curt Stallion vs. Gregory James vs. Fred Yehi
  • Tessa Blanchard vs. Rachael Ellering
  • Extra Talented & Andy Dalton vs. The Boys & Jordan Len-X
  • Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Carson
  • Barrett Brown vs. Terrale Temp

AAW HOMECOMING Tonight in Chicago

AAW returns to the Berwyn Eagles Club tonight for HOMECOMING, featuring…well, pretty much every major U.S. indie wrestler that isn’t on the WrestleCircus show happening at the same time. Wrestlezone’s Mike Killam will be live in attendance at AAW tonight, and we’ll have full results from the show soon.

  • Sami Callihan vs. Low-Ki
  • ACH vs. Pentagon Jr.
  • Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
  • Trevor Lee vs. Rey Fenix
  • AR Fox vs. Shane Strickland
  • OI4K vs. Best Friends
  • Drew Galloway vs. Zema Ion
  • Besties in the WOrld vs. Wents & Xavier
  • Abyss vs. Homicide

