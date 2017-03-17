WrestleCircus Live on IPPV Tonight WrestleCircus returns to the heart of Austin, TX tonight for a big IPPV featuring some of the biggest names on the entire independent circut, including Broken Matt Hardy, John Morrison, Matt Riddle, Joey Ryan and Brian Cage. You can order tonight’s event for just $9.99 at WrestleCircus.com! Here’s the final match card: Colt Cabana vs. Broken Matt Hardy

Matt Riddle vs. Brian Cage

John Morrison vs. Sammy Guevara

Scorpio Sky vs. Joey Ryan

Jeff Cobb vs. Jax Dane

Curt Stallion vs. Gregory James vs. Fred Yehi

Tessa Blanchard vs. Rachael Ellering

Extra Talented & Andy Dalton vs. The Boys & Jordan Len-X

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Carson

Barrett Brown vs. Terrale Temp AAW HOMECOMING Tonight in Chicago AAW returns to the Berwyn Eagles Club tonight for HOMECOMING, featuring…well, pretty much every major U.S. indie wrestler that isn’t on the WrestleCircus show happening at the same time. Wrestlezone’s Mike Killam will be live in attendance at AAW tonight, and we’ll have full results from the show soon. Sami Callihan vs. Low-Ki

ACH vs. Pentagon Jr.

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Trevor Lee vs. Rey Fenix

AR Fox vs. Shane Strickland

OI4K vs. Best Friends

Drew Galloway vs. Zema Ion

Besties in the WOrld vs. Wents & Xavier

Abyss vs. Homicide