Alexa Bliss Rumors Not True, Comment From Brian “Road Dogg” James, Vince McMahon Congratulates Xavier Woods

Alexa Bliss Rumors Not True A website reported that Alexa Bliss has heat with WWE management. The report said that Bliss only had in-ring chemistry with Becky Lynch, but no one else. The site also noted that her match with Mickie James on Smackdown Live this week was not well received. All of these rumors appear to not be true. Brian James, aka Road Dogg, commented on the story which you can see below: Read: New Report Suggests WWE Is Not Happy With SD Champ @JoeCroninJCS hell no! She is adored by EVERYONE. She’s a star dude and everyone knows it. This is what’s wrong w/the internet lol #bull