Paige Comments On Recently Leaked Photos And Videos

Paige Comments On Leaked Photos
Paige was the victim of an online hacker that has stolen her private photos and videos. Those items, which were revealing, were shared publicly online. In the past few days other celebrities, Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried, were victims of the same circumstance. It’s not known whether the leaks were related events. Paige commented on the leaked photos and videos and also re-tweeted a post from her brother which you can see below:
