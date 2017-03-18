WWE Live Event Results Syracuse, New York (3/17): Finn Balor In Action, Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman, And More

Source: PWInsider

WWE Live Event Results

March 17th, 2017

Syracuse, New York

The Golden Truth, Curtis Axel and Sin Cara beat The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil.

Bayley and Sasha Banks beat Charlotte and Nia Jax.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson beat The New Day and Sheamus/Cesaro in a Triple Threat match to retain their Tag Team Titles.

Neville beat Rich Swann to retain his WWE Cruiserweight Title.

Finn Balor and Sami Zayn beat Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

Roman Reigns beat Braun Strowman.