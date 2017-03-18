John Cena Posts Photo of Top Ring of Honor Star, ROH Star Making NXT Debut?, Backstage Update on Mauro Ranallo Missing Smackdown

Backstage Update on Mauro Ranallo Missing Smackdown

As noted, WWE announcer Mauro Ranallo missed this week’s Smackdown, and the on-air explanation for his absence was that he was caught in the snowstorm which hit the Northeast. Additionally, David Otunga missed this week’s show, and it was noted he is out filming a movie.

Dave Meltzer noted in the most recent edition of The Wrestling Observer that there might have been another reason for Mauro Ranallo’s absence, and Meltzer added “at least half of [WWE’s story] was true, since Otunga was out filming a movie.”

ROH Star Making NXT Debut?,

Former ROH star and 2016 Top Prospect winner Lio Rush is reportedly done with the company. PWInsider.com reports WWE has shown interest in Rush for quite some time, and an NXT debut could happen this year.

John Cena Posts Photo of Top Ring of Honor Star

In related news, John Cena posted the following on Instagram: