Former WWE NXT Star Joins The Hardys as “Sister Nero”, Matt Hardy Responds to John Cena, Linda Hogan Selling Her More

Linda Hogan Selling Her More

Hulk Hogan’s ex-wife Linda Hogan has re-listed her California mansion for $4.5 million. Back in 2015 Hogan listed the home for $5.5 million, and since then the property has been re-listed numerous times. You can view the listing details on Redfin.com.

Former WWE NXT Star Joins The Hardys as “Sister Nero”

Former WWE NXT star Leva Bates, aka Blue Pants, became an honorary Hardy at last night’s Wrestle Circus event as seen below:

Austin, TX, got a double dose of broken brilliance. Thank you, @MATTHARDYBRAND , for letting me be your brother…Brother Nero! pic.twitter.com/7cu6Tkb8xX — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) March 18, 2017

Matt Hardy Responds to John Cena

In related news, Matt Hardy responded to John Cena in “Southpaw Regional Wrestling” with the following: