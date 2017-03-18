How Much Money Did Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Vince McMahon Make Last Year?

WWE has released its 2016 proxy statement, revealing the pay for Shane McMahon, Triple H, Vince and Stephanie McMahon and other WWE executives.

According to Forbes, Vince McMahon earned a base pay of $3.071 million. Vince McMahon’s salary breaks down to $1,313,462 in base salary, $1,739,063 in non-equity incentives and $19,075 in other compensation. WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Office Michelle D. Wilson earned $4.317 million, WWE Chief Strategy & Financial Officer George A. Barrios earned $4.3 million and WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn earned $4.637 million.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque made $601,933 in base salary, $499,992 in stock awards, $419,531 in non-equity incentives and $2,471,961 for “all other compensation” which would include his pay as an on-screen talent.

Shane McMahon earned $2.15 million last year for “performance fees and royalties,” while Stephanie McMahon’s total compensation in 2016 was around $2 million for being both a performer and employee.