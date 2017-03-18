Backstage News on The New Day Potentially Being Kept Off WWE TV Following Paige Hack

As noted, WWE star Paige was hacked recently and sexually explicit photos and videos were leaked online. One of the videos features Paige with current WWE star Xavier Woods and former WWE star Brad Maddox. Read Also: Paige’s Mother Comments on Leaked Videos and Photos Former WWE writer Brian Maxwell Mann spoke out on Twitter and weighed-in on the situation, noting it’s possible WWE might keep New Day off TV before they host WrestleManaia 33 in Orlando: the precedent was set with Seth – talent shouldn’t be punished for stolen content. ignore the leaks and move on. https://t.co/xVX5OB71Du — Brian Maxwell Mann (@BrianMaxMann) March 18, 2017 can’t speak for Philly but I hope Brooklyn behaves themselves. wrestling crowd are a unique beast though. could see New Day kept backstage. https://t.co/REPatEOO7F — Brian Maxwell Mann (@BrianMaxMann) March 18, 2017 As for the futures of Woods and Paige in WWE, because the company is publicly traded, and Linda McMahon currently holds a position in the Trump Administration, it’s possible there could be ramifications. However, because Paige did not wilfully leak the photos and videos, and she was a victim of a hacking, it’s possible WWE will take no action against her. As of this writing, WWE has not issued an official statement on the matter.