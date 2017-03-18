Former TNA and Current ROH Star Appearing on “The Bachelorette”, Big Show and NASCAR Driver Team Up in New Video, Kevin Nash News

Former TNA and Current ROH Star Appearing on “The Bachelorette”
On Friday, March 14, the creator of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” franchise posted a photo on Twitter of some the gentlemen vying to date and potentially wed the franchise’s first African-American contestant on “The Bachelorette,” Rachel Lindsay.
One of the contestants is former TNA star and current ROH star Kenny King. King was spotted in a photo for the show posted by the creator. The new season of “The Bachelorette” premieres on May 22 at 9pm ET.
Kevin Nash News
Pro Wrestling Report has issued the following:
Big Show and NASCAR Driver Team Up in New Video
In the video below, WWE star Big Show, alongside top NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth, showcase the power of Kenseth’s No. 20 Tide PODS Toyota Camry that will debut at Phoenix International Raceway on March 19th:
