Former TNA and Current ROH Star Appearing on “The Bachelorette”, Big Show and NASCAR Driver Team Up in New Video, Kevin Nash News

Former TNA and Current ROH Star Appearing on “The Bachelorette”

On Friday, March 14, the creator of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” franchise posted a photo on Twitter of some the gentlemen vying to date and potentially wed the franchise’s first African-American contestant on “The Bachelorette,” Rachel Lindsay.

One of the contestants is former TNA star and current ROH star Kenny King. King was spotted in a photo for the show posted by the creator. The new season of “The Bachelorette” premieres on May 22 at 9pm ET.

Kevin Nash News

Pro Wrestling Report has issued the following:

The Pro Wrestling Report (PWR) is coming to Orlando with the BIGGEST party event of the year for wrestling fans on Saturday Night, April 1st from 10pm to Close at The Pub at Pointe Orlando on International Drive in the center of all the action. This one of a kind event will feature a live DJ, dancing, drinks, food and fun and the chance to meet some of pro wrestling’s biggest stars in a private nightclub environment with prizes, raffles and all around one of a kind fun! PWR is pleased to announce that the following names are scheduled to appear: “Big Sexy” Kevin Nash, Mean Gene Okerlund, Al Snow, James Storm, ODB, Ken Anderson, Thea “Rosita” Trinidad, Billy Gunn, MVP, Abyss, Swoggle and over 15 other wrestling stars including some special surprise Guests! VIP Fans will have the unique opportunity to join on a Red Carpet Meet and Greet with the party host “Big Sexy” Kevin Nash, Billy Gunn, Al Snow, Mean Gene Okerlund, Thea Trinidad and Katie Forbes! Fans will also be able to get a once in a lifetime experience to be interviewed on camera by Mean Gene Okerlund! The event will also serve as the official Bachelor Party for Al Snow and there will be a special celebration during the event! Shenanigans has become the party event of the year for wrestling fans and has sold out weeks in advance of the event for the last several years. The Pub at Pointe Orlando is located at 9101 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 next door to Wrestlecon and in close proximity to all the weekend wrestling events including NXT and ROH. Attendees must be 21 years or older. Tickets for this exclusive VIP Club Party event are on sale NOW at shenanigansorlando.eventbrite.com

Big Show and NASCAR Driver Team Up in New Video

In the video below, WWE star Big Show, alongside top NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth, showcase the power of Kenseth’s No. 20 Tide PODS Toyota Camry that will debut at Phoenix International Raceway on March 19th:

Big Show crashes the Joe Gibbs Racing garage to showcase his power but is no match for the NEW Tide PODS car. For the first time ever, the 2017 Tide PODS car will hit the track this weekend at Phoenix International Raceway. A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

