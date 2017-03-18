There have been reports all around the internet that WWE Superstar Xavier Woods may have been pulled from this weekend’s Raw-brand house shows due to the recent leak of sexually explicit photos and videos featuring Woods with fellow wrestlers Paige and Brad Maddox. While fellow New Day members Kofi Kingston and Big E were in action at Friday’s WWE Live event in Syracuse, New York but Woods and has signature trombone Francesca were nowhere to be seen. This led to speculation that the company may be keeping him off television, and even live events, to keep fans from reacting inappropriately to the extremely graphic leaks. We’re here to kill that rumor, however, at least where this weekend’s live events are concerned. Xavier Woods wasn’t at Friday’s event in New York, nor was he present at Saturday’s show in Allentown, PA but that’s because he was busy hosting the SXSW Gaming Awards in Austin, Texas alongside Sonja Reid (aka “OMGitsfirefoxx”). .@OMGitsfirefoxx and @XavierWoodsPhD sharing a moment at the #SXSW Gaming Awards. pic.twitter.com/Xev5v1rw9J — SXSW Gaming (@SXSWGaming) March 19, 2017