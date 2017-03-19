Early WrestleMania 33 Betting Odds Revealed; Big Favorites in Top Title Matches, Reigns vs Undertaker, Surprise Battle Royal Names?

The European market has released odds for most of the matches for this year’s Wrestlemania in Orlando. These lines can be used to determine early projections for who will be victorious at the “Show of Shows”. A quick and easy explanation if you are unaware of how to interpret these lines is that a bet on the number to the right of the slash would win the number on the left. If the number on the left is larger than that of the right, this indicates the underdog and vice versa for the favorite. For example Universal Champion Goldberg is an underdog at 6/1 currently so a successful $1 would win $6. Brock Lesnar, who is challenging Goldberg, is a favorite at 1/16 with a $16 bet winning only $1. that’s how favored Brock is right now. This could change.
The current projected winners for WrestleMania 33 are the aforementioned Lesnar, Randy Orton, Bayley, Kevin Owens, Gallows & Anderson, Roman Reigns, John Cena & Nikki Bella, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins. The Cruiserweight Championship have both Neville and Austin Aries is in a dead heat with both at 6/5 and this will settle in one direction or the other soon enough. The Andre the Giant Battle Royal have had lines available for a while and Braun Strowman has been favored all along to win it. No odds are available for The Smackdown Women’s Championship as of press time.
Once again these are the European odds and American odds will be available as we get closer to the event.
WWE Universal Championship
WWE Championship
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
United States Championship
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
RAW Tag Team Championship
Roman Reigns 8/13 vs The Undertaker 6/5
John Cena & Nikki Bella 1/2 vs Miz & Maryse 11/8
Shane McMahon 15/8 vs AJ Styles 4/11
Seth Rollins 1/3 vs Triple H 2/1
Andre the Giant Battle Royal:
