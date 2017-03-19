AJ Lee Celebrating a Milestone Birthday, CM Punk Surprises Her with a Former WWE Star (Photo), WWE Looks Back at Signing Brock Lesnar

WWE Looks Back at Signing Brock Lesnar

WWE.com has published a new article looking back at how they signed and retained former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

The article notes Gerald Brisco was the head of WWE’s Talent Relationship department and had been scouting Lesnar a year before he competed at the 2000 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. The article added how both Jim Ross and Paul Heyman had early interest in Lesnar, and wanted to bring him into WWE.

AJ Lee Celebrating a Milestone Birthday

Former WWE star AJ Lee is celebrating her 30th birthday today, and noted on social media that CM Punk surprised her with her “other life” partner and former WWE star Kaitlyn:

“Yesterday my husband surprised me with the best early birthday present ever, my other life partner. As I sent some emails, still in my pajamas, looking like hot morning garbage, a familiar voice rang through the hallway to my office. I looked up from my computer and saw the heavenly vision of @CelesteBonin, fresh off a plane, and yet somehow looking like cartoon birds in a Disney movie got her ready that morning.”

Punk also Tweeted the following: