Cody Rhodes Defeats Former TNA Star to Win Northeast Wrestling Title

At last night’s Northeast Wrestling event in Port Jervis, NY, “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defeated “The Miracle” Mike Bennett to win the Northeast Wrestling Title. Maria Kanellis got involved in the match at one point, leading to a ref bump on a superkick attempt by Rhodes.

Kurt Angle Appearance

Kurt Angle will be appearing at the Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland this afternoon at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland from 1-4 pm EST. For more details, visit wizd.me/ClevelandPR.

WWE Cruiserweights on Canvas 2 Canvas

Below is the latest edition of WWE “Canvas 2 Canvas” featuring the Cruiserweight division: