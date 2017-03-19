Shawn Michaels Talks To Eric Bischoff About His Current Relationship w/ Bret Hart, Their Early Days, More

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and featured WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels! A brand new episode will be released this Wednesday and, as announced at the end of this past week’s show, his guest will be WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Roberts will be returning for the second part of his interview which began a few shows ago. You can find some of Eric and Shawn’s comments from the latest episode transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: Have you really kind of circled back with Bret? Can you guys be together in the same room and be happy to see each other? Or is there still that undercurrent? SM: No. No. He and I actually get along really well now. We’ve done appearances together. We’ll text at Christmas and stuff like that. I heard about when he was struggling with cancer and I reached out to him right away and said, “Hey dude, just want you to know I’m thinking about you. If anybody can pull through this I know you can.” Thankfully he did. It’s nice the reconciliation we had on TV. It was real. We got an opportunity to talk and all of the times we’ve seen each other at wrestling events since that time. We continue to talk. Bret and I… the thing that helps us now is that we recognize we are very different people and we look at the business a lot differently. Neither one of us when we were younger could understand that or were comfortable with that. Again, as we were talking about earlier, as you get older everyone is not going to see everything in life the way you see it. I think we are at a really nice place. I enjoy seeing him and we cross paths at different places. As you know, with WrestleMania they bring back almost everybody. We are clearly not friends but it’s very nice and very pleasant. From my standpoint it’s real and from his stand point it’s real as well. You can listen to the full interview in the embedded audio player at the top of this post. Related: Shawn Michaels & Eric Bischoff Discuss The Rumors of HBK Almost Jumping To WCW; Vince McMahon’s Reaction

