This second of three CSR videos stars with Josh Isenberg giving his NXT in 90 seconds. Then, he tosses it to studio where Justin LaBar and Juice Springsteen discuss if it’s a fail if Bray Wyatt once again loses at WrestleMania and drop his title to Randy Orton. Here’s some highlights: Juice Springsteen: Third Hall of Famer that’s going to be wrestling him [at WrestleMania]. He’s going in as Champion. That’s success in the first place. Giving him this big spotlight. Probably a grand entrance. I think it will be a great match. This storyline has been one of the best and it’s help put SmackDown ahead of RAW. I don’t know who will win, I’m still in the middle. Justin LaBar: I don’t think it’s a failure in any which way. Bray is going in as Champion. Promos are great. He’s solo now. Feels like we’re pulling toward a Sister Abigail being on the roster. This is some of the best Bray Wyatt in a long time. It would be classic Mania for Orton to win to culminate the story but I think Bray could win because of something screwy. You normally don’t see that in title matches at WrestleMania but it’s one of two world titles and is lesser in status compared to Goldberg vs Lesnar. I think Bray wins this and there’s so many avenues and ways to help him win it makes sense for it. Watch the full video below: