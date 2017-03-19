Naomi’s WrestleMania Status Revealed, John Cena on the Future of “Southpaw Regional Wrestling”, Cena’s First WWE Title Win (Video)

Naomi’s Father Reveals His Daughter’s WrestleMania Status

Back in February, then-WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi suffered a knee injury forcing her to relinquish her title.

A fan on Twitter asked Naomi’s father for an update on Naomi’s status, and below is the exchange:

@Ash24539474 she will be back by Wrestlemania — Derek Mack Band (@derekmackband) March 18, 2017

@Ash24539474 yes she was really injured! Sprained ACL — Derek Mack Band (@derekmackband) March 18, 2017

John Cena on the Future of “Southpaw Regional Wrestling”

Following the debut of “Southpaw Regional Wrestling”, John Cena had the following to say on the future of the new parody show:

Thank U @WWEUniverse@WWE for the feedback on #SouthpawRegionalWrestling congrats to its creator @Pelle1105 if U want more,ASK HIM ASAP #SRW — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 19, 2017

Cena’s First WWE Title Win

In related news, WWE has released the following video, featuring John Cena celebrating his first WWE Title win at WrestleMania 21.