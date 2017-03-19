Naomi’s WrestleMania Status Revealed, John Cena on the Future of “Southpaw Regional Wrestling”, Cena’s First WWE Title Win (Video)

Naomi’s Father Reveals His Daughter’s WrestleMania Status
Back in February, then-WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi suffered a knee injury forcing her to relinquish her title.
A fan on Twitter asked Naomi’s father for an update on Naomi’s status, and below is the exchange:
John Cena on the Future of “Southpaw Regional Wrestling”
Following the debut of “Southpaw Regional Wrestling”, John Cena had the following to say on the future of the new parody show:
Read Also: 4 Episodes of “Southpaw Regional Wrestling” Featuring John Cena, Chris Jericho and More
Cena’s First WWE Title Win
In related news, WWE has released the following video, featuring John Cena celebrating his first WWE Title win at WrestleMania 21.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?