Paige’s Mother Threatening Legal Action Against People Spreading Leaked Photos and Videos

As noted over the weekend, WWE star Paige was the victim of a hack which saw sexually explicit photos and videos leaked online. The photos and videos also featured current WWE star Xavier Woods and former WWE star Brad Maddox.

The Paige hack came a few days after another celebrity hack took place, which leaked photos of actresses Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried. While it’s unknown at this time whether or not the Paige hack was related to the celebrity hack, Emma Watson has publicly noted she will be taking legal action. Back in 2014 a celebrity hack to place which resulted in Ryan Collins being sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

Paige’s mother, who previously voiced her support of her daughter following the hack, posted the following on Twitter: