PROGRESS Chapter 45: Galvanize

March 19, 2017

1. Trent Seven & Tyler Bate (British Strong Stong) def. TK Cooper & Travis Banks (South Pacific Power Trip) to retain the PROGRESS Tag Team Championships. Jimmy Havoc came out and attacked Seven/Bate after the match.

2. Zack Gibson def. El Ligero

3. James Drake def. Jack Sexsmith

4. Mark Andrews def. Will Ospreay. Havoc came back out and attacked Ospreay, adding to his body count on the night.

5. WALTER & Axel Dieter Jr. (Ringkampf) def. The Hunter Brothers

6. Morgan Webster def. Nathan Cruz

7. Jinny def. Nixon Newell to advance to the finals of the PROGRESS Women’s Championship Natural Progression Series

8. Pete Dunne def. Jimmy Havoc to retain the PROGRESS World Championship in a No Disqualification match. The match was a crazy brawl with all kinds of foreign objects, and interference from Will Ospreay.