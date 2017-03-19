Karl Anderson on Going From Wrestle Kingdom to WrestleMania in 14 Months, CM Punk Supports Young Bucks After PWG Title Loss

Anderson Reflects on Wrestle Kingdom 10 “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson took to Twitter this weekend to reflect on his history alongside Luke Gallows in the wrestling industry, as The Club prepares to defend their WWE Raw Tag Team Championships on the grand stage of WrestleMania. On their way out of New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2016, Anderson and Gallows dropped the IWGP Tag Team Championships to Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma (Great Bash Heel) at Wrestle Kingdom 10, the same show that AJ Styles challenged Shinsuke Nakamura for the IWGP Intercontinental title. 14 months ago @LukeGallowsWWE n I were having our final #WrestleKingdom match in the #TokyoDome

Now we’re 14 days away from #Wrestlemania — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) March 19, 2017 CM Punk Shows Support For Young Bucks As noted in our results coverage of this weekend’s PWG event “Nice Boys Don’t Play Rock ‘n’ Roll”, the Young Bucks lost the PWG Tag Team Championships when Pentagon Jr. and Fenix pinned Ricochet and Matt Sydal in a triple threat match. Their loss comes only two months after Rocky Romero and Trent defeated the Bullet Club duo to capture the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships, and less than one month since dropping the ROH tag titles to the Broken Hardyz – not to mention their custom made Superkick Championships, which were stolen by Broken Matt and Brother Nero. While he may be totally removed from the wrestling industry at this point, former WWE Champion CM Punk took to Twitter to show his support of the Bucks. You guys are number one in my heart. And merch sales. That’s all that really matters. https://t.co/nXIo7lhMDz — Coach (@CMPunk) March 19, 2017