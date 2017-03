PWG has announced the match card for their upcoming event, “Game Over, Man” taking place on April 21st in Reseda, Califonia. Hanson and Rowe of War Machine will be making their long-awaited debuts as they take on the newly uncrowned Young Bucks, and in a blockbuster announcement, Matt Riddle will face off against Adam Cole (baybay!). Tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 23rd at 8:00 p.m. PDT! Pre-orders are now up for┬áthis weekend’s “Nice Boys Don’t Play Rock ‘n’ Roll” event, which has been getting rare reviews online from all who attended. Featured above is a preview for the show. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Dick Togo (non-title)

Fenix vs. Lio Rush

Keith Lee vs. Jeff Cobb

MATT RIDDLE vs. ADAM COLE

Michael Elgin vs. Mark Haskins

The Young Bucks vs. War Machine (debut)

Chuck Taylor vs. Marty Scurll (street fight)