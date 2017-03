This third and final CSR from the weekend episode starts with Justin LaBar and Juice Springsteen. What’s more likely to happen at WrestleMania… A Shaq appearance or Nikki Bella and John Cena get engaged?

New Day makes entrance out of a giant ice cream carton or give out ice cream to thousands of fans?

Asuka answers SmackDown Women’s title challenge or Eve Marie answers it?

More likely to be longer: Goldberg vs Lesnar match or Undertaker’s entrance? The two debate these questions. Then, Josh Isenberg gives a Please Vince on the SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions. Here’s some highlights: Josh Isenberg: Please Vince, whenever you’re looking at American Alpha, realize you’re not looking at a vanilla Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas. Freak athlete in Jason Jordon. Yes, Jason Jordon might be similar in ways to Shelton and Charlie. And Chad Gable with energy and intensity in his face. The difference is these two guys are young and ready to go. They deserve something interesting at WrestleMania. That interesting is heel Uso’s who look, act and feel the part of two bad asses from Samoa. I want this match to have some more story to it. Especially considering Chad Gable was sideline for months thanks for The Uso’s. To see the full conversations, watch the video below: