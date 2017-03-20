The New Day Reveal Their Favorite WrestleMania Moments (Video), SummerSlam Travel Packages, Former WWE Star Heading to WAW

SummerSlam Travel Packages

Travel packages for this year’s WWE SummerSlam PPV are available until this Thursday night at 11:59pm ET. You can purchase the packages via SummerSlamTravel.com.

Former WWE Star Heading to WAW

As noted, former WWE star Rey Mysterio will be appearing at the WAW TV tapings over the weekend of May 13th. WAW has also announced that former WWE star El Torito will be at the taping. WAW is owned by WWE star Paige’s father, Ricky Knight.

The New Day Reveal Their Favorite WrestleMania Moments

WWE has released the following video, featuring all three members of The New Day revealing their favorite WrestleMania moments: