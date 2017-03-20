Eric Bischoff Reacts To Christopher Daniels’ ROH Title Win, Recalls Their Time Working In TNA Together, More

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and featured WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels!

A brand new episode will be released this Wednesday and, as announced at the end of this past week’s show, his guest will be WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Roberts will be returning for the second part of his interview which began a few shows ago.

You can find some of Eric’s comments from the latest episode transcribed below.

EB: We worked together quite a bit, Chris and Frankie Kazarian, we worked together a lot. I really enjoyed the hell out of working with both of them. They are two amazing performers. Both in the ring in terms of their skill sets in the ring and their ability to create characters and be entertaining outside of the ring. They were so much fun to work with. It was really one of my highlights from my time working in TNA was the opportunity to work with those guys. I could not be happier for Chris. He deserves it. He’s committed. He’s a positive guy. Just a blast to work with. I’m thrilled to death for him.

This past week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling started with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including:

  • Christopher Daniels winning the ROH Championship
  • Impact Wrestling sending cable providers legal letters threatening to sue if they air the Broken Hardys on ROH’s PPV
  • WWE’s very public release of Jack Swagger
  • The Big Show being entered in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and having his match with Shaq seemingly called off
  • Kane taking time away from WWE to prepare for a Knox County mayoral run in 2018
  • Hulk opening a new Hogan Beach Shop WM33 weekend and whether Eric thinks he’ll be at WrestleMania
  • More…

Eric then welcomed his guest for this past week WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels! During his appearance they discuss:

  • Shawn’s upcoming Kliq reunion during WrestleMania 33 weekend
  • Shawn and Eric getting to know each other after their time in WWE together
  • Shawn and Marty Jannetty headlining the first pro wrestling event that Eric ever promoted
  • Shawn’s relationship with Bret Hart these days
  • Why Shawn thinks he and Bret didn’t see eye to eye back in the day
  • The ring being a sacred place for pro wrestlers
  • The reasons Hall and Nash left WWE for WCW
  • Shawn feeling dependent on his friends like Hall and Nash back in the day
  • Shawn’s memories of the backstage atmosphere in WWE during the Monday Night War
  • Whether there was extra pressure on Shawn to perform due to his relationship with Hall and Nash and their WCW presence
  • The rumors that Shawn and Eric talked about bringing Shawn to WCW during the Monday Night War
  • Chance meetings the two have had in the past
  • Shawn’s relationship with Ric Flair
  • What Shawn is doing with WWE Developmental at the moment
  • Eric’s bold prediction about Shawn’s future
  • Their mutual love of hunting
  • How everything changed for Shawn in 1997
  • More…

Today’s show then wraps up with the latest #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment.

