Eric Bischoff Reacts To Christopher Daniels’ ROH Title Win, Recalls Their Time Working In TNA Together, More

A brand new episode will be released this Wednesday and, as announced at the end of this past week’s show, his guest will be WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Roberts will be returning for the second part of his interview which began a few shows ago.
You can find some of Eric’s comments from the latest episode transcribed below.
EB: We worked together quite a bit, Chris and Frankie Kazarian, we worked together a lot. I really enjoyed the hell out of working with both of them. They are two amazing performers. Both in the ring in terms of their skill sets in the ring and their ability to create characters and be entertaining outside of the ring. They were so much fun to work with. It was really one of my highlights from my time working in TNA was the opportunity to work with those guys. I could not be happier for Chris. He deserves it. He’s committed. He’s a positive guy. Just a blast to work with. I’m thrilled to death for him.
You can listen to the full interview in the embedded audio player at the top of this post.