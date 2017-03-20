Title Match Announced for WWE Smackdown Live This Week, Roman Reigns Discusses Being Booed By WWE Fans Despite Being a Babyface (Video)

Title Match Announced for WWE Smackdown Live This Week
WWE has announced American Alpha will defend the Smackdown Tag Team Titles against The Usos on WWE Smackdown Live this week.
Roman Reigns Discusses Being Booed By WWE Fans Despite Being a Babyface
WWE star Roman Reigns recently appeared on “Boomer and Carton”, and you can watch Reigns’ appearance in the video player below.
During the brief interview, Reigns discussed his start in WWE developmental, his main roster debut alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, and the crowds at WWE live events. When asked why he gets booed by WWE fans despite being a “good guy”, Reigns had the following to say:
