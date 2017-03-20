Title Match Announced for WWE Smackdown Live This Week, Roman Reigns Discusses Being Booed By WWE Fans Despite Being a Babyface (Video)

Title Match Announced for WWE Smackdown Live This Week WWE has announced American Alpha will defend the Smackdown Tag Team Titles against The Usos on WWE Smackdown Live this week. Roman Reigns Discusses Being Booed By WWE Fans Despite Being a Babyface WWE star Roman Reigns recently appeared on “Boomer and Carton”, and you can watch Reigns’ appearance in the video player below. During the brief interview, Reigns discussed his start in WWE developmental, his main roster debut alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, and the crowds at WWE live events. When asked why he gets booed by WWE fans despite being a “good guy”, Reigns had the following to say: “Any fan would agree with you, it’s about what they want. And for me it’s about them showing up and doing what they want and having fun. And if that entails booing me, then please. Pile in baby, I’m a grown man, I got kids, I can handle it.”