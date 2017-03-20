Cody Rhodes Talks “Finding Himself” After WWE, Mojo Rawley Uses James Ellsworth as Gym Equipment (Video), Dana Warrior At Raw Tonight

Dana Warrior At Raw Tonight According to PWInsider.com, Dana Warrior is in New York City tonight, presumably for WWE Raw at the Barclays Center, although that doesn’t mean she will appear on tonight’s show. As noted, Warrior will be presenting this year’s Warrior Award to former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand. Cody Rhodes Talks “Finding Himself” After WWE Cody Rhodes recently spoke with FOX News, and during the interview Rhodes had the following to say on his goal of “finding himself” when he left WWE: “I’m a second generation professional wrestler. My family, the Rhodes family has been wrestling for 50 odd years. I get to carry the flag now, and I’m just a father-son trying to do what he did. I had several decorated characters within the WWE that I was really proud of, coats of paint that changed that I could show a different side to the audience because I’ve been in front of them since I was 20-years-old, and none of them were necessarily the right one.” Mojo Rawley Uses James Ellsworth as Gym Equipment Mojo Rawley has posted the following video of him using James Ellsworth as part of a workout routine: When you run out of plates at the gym, get creative. No excuses. Just results. Thanks @realellsworth! #EverybodyFights @GordieGronk pic.twitter.com/PeRW2mfRFr — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) March 20, 2017