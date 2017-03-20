Jim Cornette Comments on Returning to WWE

As noted, Jim Cornette will be returning to WWE to induct The Rock ‘N Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame. Cornette commented on returning with the following Tweet:

Wear your winter clothes to Florida! A cold snap is headed towards Hell! https://t.co/VRYKu9VeiB — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) March 20, 2017

WWE Network Adding Old NXT Episodes

WWE Network has started to upload episodes of WWE NXT from 2012 and 2013.

Shinsuke Nakamura Announced for NXT UK Tour

In related news, WWE has announced Shinsuke Nakamura will be joining the NXT crew for the June tour of The UK: