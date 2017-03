CHIKARA “Turn Left” – Fri., March 31st – 8pm EDT – Tickets Los Campeonatos de Parejas Chuck Taylor & DUSTIN challenge Cornelius Crummels & Sonny Defarge Non-Title Match UltraMantis Black vs. Grado Xberhawx2000 vs. Closers

Plus much more!!!

Monsters are real! The late night WWNLive Experience tradition continues with the return of Kaiju Big Battel. Who will win the epic war this year? This is always one of the most fun and crazy shows of the year!

SHIMMER Championship Match

Mercedes Martinez with Nicole Savoy defends vs. Candice LeRaeSHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match

Vanessa Kraven & Tessa Blanchard defends vs. Mia Yim & Kay Lee RayInternational Attraction

Dulce Garcia vs. KellyanneSingles Bout

Santana Garrett vs. Shayna Baszler with Nicole SavoyAlso announced thus far for SHIMMER 91:



Jessicka Havok

Leva Bates

Veda Scott

Britt Baker

Samantha Heights

Nevaeh LuFisto Cherry BombJessicka HavokLeva BatesVeda ScottBritt BakerSamantha HeightsNevaeh Plus more to be added!!!

Grand Championship of CHIKARA

UltraMantis Black defends vs. Juan Francisco de Coronado

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Max Smashmaster

Plus much more to be added!!! WWN Supershow – Sat., April 1st – 8pm EDT – Tickets – Watch At FloSlam.tv Battle Of Champions Elimination Match – Winner Will Be The 1st WWN Champion Drew Galloway vs. Fred Yehi vs. Jon Davis vs. Matt Riddle vs. Parrow vs. Tracy Williams EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #1 – EVOLVE Title Match (If Sabre Jr. Retains At EVOLVE 80) EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mark Haskins PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #2 – EVOLVE Title Match (If ACH Wins Title At EVOLVE 80) PROGRESS World Champion Pete Dunne vs. ACH EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #3 Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Jimmy Havoc PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #4 Travis Banks & TK Cooper with Dahlia Black vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka SHINE Championship Match LuFisto defends vs. Su Yung Special Attraction Match Keith Lee vs. Jason Kincaid Plus more to be announced with Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway, Austin Theory and others! Beyond Wrestling – Sat., April 1st – 11:59pm EDT – Tickets – Watch At FloSlam.tv Matthew Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak Keith Lee vs. Jeff Cobb Unbreakable F’N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) vs. Da Hit Squad (Dan Maff & Steve Mack) Deonna Purrazzo vs. LuFisto AR Fox vs. John Silver Janelope (Joey Janela & Penelope Ford) Open Challenge Plus more with Team Pazuzu (Chris Dickinson, Jaka, Mike Draztik, Angel Ortiz) and others!!!

The Hardys’ Broken Tailgate Party – Sun, April 2nd – 10 am – 6 pm – Tickets