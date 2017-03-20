Mick Foley Gets Fired On WWE RAW

RAW is down an authority figure as Stephanie McMahon publicly fired Mick Foley on RAW tonight. Foley came to the ring and attempted to deliver a speech, and spoke about taking a leave of absence after his actions last week, but quickly changed tune. Foley revealed he was handed cue cards before he walked through the curtain, and started to run down Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. His mic was quickly cut off as Stephanie came to the ring and said he couldn’t do this right, and said she was glad to say ‘YOU’RE FIRED!’ to him. Sami Zayn came out to defend Foley as he left the ring, but Stephanie insulted him and told him to do the right thing and help his broken mentor leave. Zayn said he’s probabaly doing something stupid by staying, but Stephanie then booked him in a match against Samoa Joe for his troubles. After a hard fought match, Zayn ended up submitting to the Coquina Clutch in the show’s opening match.

The @WWEUniverse in Brooklyn LOVES General Manager @RealMickFoley…

but he just revealed he's taking a LEAVE OF ABSENCE from #RAW! pic.twitter.com/qAPbjdHnKF — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 21, 2017

"I've got TWO WORDS for you…YOU'RE FIRED!" – #RAW Commish @StephMcMahon just turned @RealMickFoley's leave of absence into termination! pic.twitter.com/CKYWUqfCQL — WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2017