Big Update on Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania Status, Cruiserweights In Action & More on WWE Main Event, Mixed Tag Wrestlemania Promo

Seth Rollins Doctor Kevin Wilk appeared on WWE RAW tonight, sharing an update on Seth Rollins' knee injury. Wilk said Rollins re-injured his knee last week, and the only thing that saved him from a more severe injury was his knee brace. Wilk was asked if Rollins will make it to Wrestlemania 33, and Wilk hesitated and said there isn't a doctor in America that would clear Rollins. Wilk added to his assessment, saying if there was some way Rollins did make it to Wrestlemania, he'd be back in rehab the next day. "There's no doctor in America that's going to clear (@WWERollins) for @WrestleMania." – Physical Therapist Kevin Wilk #RAW pic.twitter.com/6zx5GWdn9S — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 21, 2017 WWE Main Event WWE taped the following matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event before tonight's RAW taping in Brooklyn: Jinder Mahal versus Curtis Axel Jack Gallagher and Gran Metalik versus Ariya Daivari and Noam Dar Wrestlemania 33 WWE aired the following promo, hyping up the mixed tag match between John Cena and Nikki Bella and The Miz and Maryse at Wrestlemania 33: Nikki @BellaTwins teams with @JohnCena to take on @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin at @WrestleMania LIVE in TWO WEEKS on @WWENetwork! #RAW pic.twitter.com/6KDER46IWI — WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2017