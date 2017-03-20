WrestleMania 33 Title Match Changed, Kevin Owens Comments On Jim Cornette / HOF, Preview For This Week’s Smackdown (Video)

Wrestlemania 33
The RAW Women’s Championship match at Wrestlemania 33 is now a Fatal 4 Way after Nia Jax defeated Bayley on RAW and won a spot in the match.
After Stephanie McMahon fired Mick Foley on RAW, Bayley (who said goodbye to Foley on his way out) was approached and she took issue with what happened. Bayley said she used to respect Stephanie for her strength, then Stephanie booked the match, with Nia being added to the title match at Wrestlemania if she beat Bayley. Stephanie took a dig at Bayley’s comments, saying Bayley should be careful because Nia likes using her strengths, and she left Bayley laying in a heap last week.
WWE Hall of Fame
Following today’s news that Jim Cornette will induct the Rock ‘N Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame, Kevin Owens tweeted the following:
WWE Smackdown Live
WWE aired the following promo for this week’s WWE Smackdown Live, hyping fallout from last week’s show where AJ Styles attacked Shane McMahon, and Shane said AJ found his Wrestlemania opponent:
