Samoa Joe Cut Open During Raw Match (Photo), Announced Attendance for Raw Brooklyn, WWE Stars Say Goodbye to Foley (Video)

Nick Paglino
Announced Attendance for Raw Tonight

WWE announced 16,160 fans are in attendance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for tonight’s Raw.

Samoa Joe Cut Open at Raw

As seen below, Samoa Joe suffered a cut during his opening bout against Sami Zayn on WWE Raw tonight:

WWE Raw Stars Say Goodbye to Mick Foley

As noted, WWE Raw opened tonight with Stephanie McMahon firing General Manager Mick Foley, and WWE has released the following video featuring Raw stars saying goodbye to The Hardcore Legend:

