Triple H Comments On Seth Rollins’ Injury On RAW, Proposes New Match Stipulation For Wrestlemania 33

Michael Cole welcomed Triple H to the ring for an in-ring interview after hearing comments from Seth Rollins' doctor earlier in the show. Triple H says if he's being honest, he's disappointed because he wanted a fight with Seth Rollins, but he won't make it to Wrestlemania. HHH says Cole said it's partially his fault, but the only person responsible is Rollins, and it's because Rollins stopped listening to him and listened to the fans. HHH says Rollins feeds off of the crowd and they blew up last week for Rollins' return, but asks how that turned out in the end. He rolls footage of last week's show when he attacked Rollins with a crutch, and says it's on the fans. HHH says he saw a future star in Rollins, but he made it way too easy for him, so he beat him senseless and he's probably missing Wrestlemania. HHH says he's officially done with Rollins, then he hands Cole an envelope and says to give these comped Wrestlemania tickets to Rollins when he sees him. HHH goes to leave as Cole wraps up, but HHH changes tune and says maybe there's a way he can make sure they see a fight. He plays to the crowd and says they want the fight, and Rollins wants it, so he's going to draft up a non-sanctioned match agreement. He says Rollins can sign it next week, and he won't be able to hold him responsible after he cripples him. HHH ends the segment by telling Rollins to show up and show the fans that he's 'Seth Frickin Rollins' or that he's just a coward.

It seems @TripleH has thought of an idea of how to FIGHT @WWERollins at @WrestleMania, but #TheArchitect has to show up next week on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/IdDjELFpf1 — WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2017