Triple H Appearing On ESPN Tomorrow, Finn Balor Previews New WWE Slam Crate Exclusive Shirt (Photo)

Triple H

WWE announced Triple H will be appearing on ESPN tomorrow morning to promote Wrestlemania 33, including a spot on tomorrow’s episode of First Take starting at 10 a.m. EST.

Slam Crate

Finn Balor posted the following photo of himself at WWE’s live event in Hershey, PA this weekend, and previewed a new WWE Slam Crate exclusive shirt.

The new Crate ships the first week in May, and fans have a chance to purchase the Crate until April 15th. Other exclusive shirt designs debuted by the stars themselves including AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, the latter can be seen in the video below: