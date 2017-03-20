Two Big Names & Segment Advertised For Next Week’s RAW, Mick Foley Thanks The WWE Fans, Preview For This Week’s Impact Wrestling (Video)

WWE RAW

WWE confirmed both Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Goldberg will be on next week’s RAW in Phildelphia for a final face off before Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando.

Additionally, WWE is hyping Triple H’s “Hold Harmless” contract signing for Seth Rollins to show up and agree to a non-sanctioned match at Wrestlemania 33.

Mick Foley

After he was fired by Stephanie McMahon on RAW tonight, Mick Foley posted the following on Twitter:

Thank you @WWEUniverse for the privilege of being part of your Monday nights. #RawBrooklyn — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 21, 2017

Impact Wrestling

The following video features a new preview for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling: