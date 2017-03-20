Undertaker Makes His Presence Felt On WWE RAW (Video), Did You Enjoy This Week’s Show?

WWE RAW

The Undertaker appeared during the main event of WWE RAW, delivering a message to Roman Reigns… and Braun Strowman.

Reigns was set to hit Strowman with a spear after a few Superman punches when Taker appeared in the ring, and he stood in between Reigns and a fallen Strowman. With Reigns appearing a bit shaken, Taker turned and chokeslammed Strowman, but ended up turning into a spear by Reigns. As Reigns left, Taker sat up and posed to end the show.

Pop Or Tap?

This week's episode of RAW featured a lot of Wrestlemania 33 hype, including Nia Jax getting added to the RAW Women's Championship match, Mick Foley got fired and much more.