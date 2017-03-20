WWE Hall Of Fame Red Carpet Special Announced, New Segment Announced For WWE 205 Live, WWE Honors Mae Young (Video)

Bill Pritchard

WWE confirmed a Hall of Fame Red Carpet special would air this year before the 2017 Hall of Fame ceremony. The special will air at 7 p.m. EST on Friday, March 31st before the induction ceremony at 8 p.m.

205 Live

Tomorrow night’s episode of 205 Live will feature Austin Aries delivering a ‘Wrestlemania message’ to Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

Women’s History Month

WWE aired the following tribute to Mae Young tonight in honor of their Women’s History Month celebration:

