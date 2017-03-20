Brock Lesnar’s Journey to WrestleMania, Lesnar – Goldberg History (Videos), SummerSlam Pre-Sale Code, Edge & Christian’s Big Guest

Edge & Christian Land Major Guest

As noted, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will launch their “Pod of Awesomeness” podcast this Friday via iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify and Google Play. WWE Universal Champion Goldberg will be the former WWE stars’ first podcast guest.

SummerSlam Pre-Sale Code

The pre-sale code for the 2017 WWE SummerSlam PPV taking place on August 20th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn is WWESUMMERSLAM. Tickets officially go on sale Saturday, March 25th.

Brock Lesnar’s Journey to WrestleMania

WWE has released the following videos, looking at Brock Lesnar’s journey to WrestleMania 33, and an in-depth look at the Lesnar vs Goldberg rivalry: