Mick Foley News
As seen on WWE Raw tonight, Stephanie McMahon “fired” Raw GM Mick Foley. This was likely done to write Foley off WWE TV for awhile, as he is in need of hip replacement surgery and will require rehab time.
Kevin Owens Promises to Disturb WWE Fans at WrestleMania
WWE has released the following Raw Fallout video featuring Kevin Owens addressing Chris Jericho exposing him on Raw tonight. Owens says the WWE Universe did get to see the real Kevin Owens tonight, and it was the one that left Chris Jericho laying on Raw. Owens added Chris Jericho is an entertaining guy, but at WrestleMania 33 it will not be about entertainment, as fans will be truly disturbed by what he does to Jericho:
Latest Emma Return Promo
Below is the latest return promo for Emma:
WrestleMania Promo Video
Below is a new promo video for John Cena and Nikki Bella vs The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33:
