Kevin Owens Promises to Disturb WWE Fans at WrestleMania, Latest on Emma’s Return (Videos), John Cena – Mania Promo, Mick Foley News

Nick Paglino
kevin owens

(Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Mick Foley News

As seen on WWE Raw tonight, Stephanie McMahon “fired” Raw GM Mick Foley. This was likely done to write Foley off WWE TV for awhile, as he is in need of hip replacement surgery and will require rehab time.

Kevin Owens Promises to Disturb WWE Fans at WrestleMania

WWE has released the following Raw Fallout video featuring Kevin Owens addressing Chris Jericho exposing him on Raw tonight. Owens says the WWE Universe did get to see the real Kevin Owens tonight, and it was the one that left Chris Jericho laying on Raw. Owens added Chris Jericho is an entertaining guy, but at WrestleMania 33 it will not be about entertainment, as fans will be truly disturbed by what he does to Jericho:

Latest Emma Return Promo

Below is the latest return promo for Emma:

WrestleMania Promo Video

Below is a new promo video for John Cena and Nikki Bella vs The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33:

Chris JerichoemmaJohn CenaKevin OwensMarysemick foleynikki bellaThe MizWrestleMania 33WWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"