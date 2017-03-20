Brock Lesnar Issues Open Challenge After Raw Goes Off the Air, Nia Jax on Heading to WrestleMania (Video), Roman Reigns Talks Undertaker

Brock Lesnar Issues Open Challenge After Raw Goes Off the Air

After WWE Raw went off the air tonight, Brock Lesnar came out with Paul Heyman, and the two issued an open challenge to anyone in the WWE locker room. Big Show answered the challenge, and hit the ring. Lesnar and Show brawled for a minute or so, before Show attempted a chokeslam on Lesnar, which The Beast countered and hit an F5 on Big Show to end the night.

Reigns Talks Undertaker

Roman Reigns Tweeted the following after Raw tonight:

You keep sitting up Deadman.

And I’ll keep putting you down. #MyYard #BigDog — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 21, 2017

Nia Jax on Heading to WrestleMania

In another WWE Raw Fallout video, Nia Jax comments on defeating Bayley tonight to earn a spot in the Women’s Title match at WrestleMania 33. Jax adds WWE has never seen a woman like her in the Women’s division, and at WrestleMania she will show the world why: